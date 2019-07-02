18 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, July 2, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Province to boost Climate action tax credit to help BC families
NewsRegional

Province to boost Climate action tax credit to help BC families

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

VICTORIA, B.C. – Starting July 5, the Government of B.C. will be giving a boost to the Climate action tax credit in order to help families across the province.

According to the Government, nearly 50 percent of B.C. families will receive more for their climate action tax credit this week, putting money back in their pockets and helping make life more affordable.

The Province says, on July 5, eligible families will see the first of four instalments of the newly expanded credit.

- Advertisement -

Families of four will receive up to $400 over the next year and up to $500 starting in July 2021 when the credit will be nearly 70 percent higher than it was in 2017.

This is the second increase to the climate action tax credit since it was last expanded in September 2017.

$223 million was invested in the tax credit as part of Budget 2019.

For more information on the CleanBC plan, you can visit the Province’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleMorfee Elementary School in Mackenzie receives funding for wetland project
Next articleTaylor Speedway holds 10th Annual Babcock Memorial Points Challenge

RECENT STORIES

News

PreparedBC to release new Wildfire Preparedness Guide

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - Following two of the worst wildfire seasons in the province's history, PreparedBC is releasing a new Wildfire...
Read more
News

Health Canada provides food safety tips when shopping at farmers’ markets

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With the summer well underway, Health Canada is reminding Canadians of how to keep...
Read more
News

Road Worn takes the title of RocKIN the Peace 2019

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Saturday, June 29th, 2019, was the 14th annual RocKIN the Peace event and local...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Cancelled: Tumbler Ridge Adult Hiking Group this Saturday, July 6

Scott Brooks -
UPDATE - As of Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., the Hiking Groups for July 6 and July 10 have been cancelled due to low enrollment...

Road Worn takes the title of RocKIN the Peace 2019

BC Hydro Peace Agricultural Compensation Fund Board to hold public meeting...

Reporting immunization status next step to protect against outbreaks

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.