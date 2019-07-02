Province to boost Climate action tax credit to help BC families

VICTORIA, B.C. – Starting July 5, the Government of B.C. will be giving a boost to the Climate action tax credit in order to help families across the province.

According to the Government, nearly 50 percent of B.C. families will receive more for their climate action tax credit this week, putting money back in their pockets and helping make life more affordable.

The Province says, on July 5, eligible families will see the first of four instalments of the newly expanded credit.

Families of four will receive up to $400 over the next year and up to $500 starting in July 2021 when the credit will be nearly 70 percent higher than it was in 2017.

This is the second increase to the climate action tax credit since it was last expanded in September 2017.

$223 million was invested in the tax credit as part of Budget 2019.

For more information on the CleanBC plan, you can visit the Province’s website.