Province to set new open-air burning regulations for this Fall

Avatar Scott Brooks
VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia is making changes to regulations surrounding open-air burning.

Taking effect on September 15, 2019, the Government says the changes will help protect B.C.’s air quality and people’s health by reducing fine particulate matter pollution.

George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, says people deserve to breathe clean air and that the Government is offering incentives for the use of newer, cleaner burning systems.

“People and communities deserve to have clean air. That’s why we are putting new rules in place that will lessen health impacts and allow everyone to breathe a little easier. We are also incentivizing the use of newer and cleaner technology with rules that give more flexibility if advanced burning technology is used to cut pollution.”

According to the Government, new requirements to improve the protection of community air quality include more stringent rules in areas near communities, including shorter burn periods and a requirement to dry out debris, as well as larger setbacks from neighbours, schools and hospitals.

More information on the new open-air burning regulations can be found on the Province’s website.

Scott Brooks
