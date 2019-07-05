PRRD approves funding for Fort St John Medical Clinic expansion

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – During a Peace River Regional District Hospital Board meeting, on June 27, Board Directors approved Northern Health’s request for $820,000 in funding to expand the Fort St. John Medical Clinic.

According to Northern Health, there is currently no space to accommodate additional physicians to the community, and the best option to allow for more space is to renovate the current retail space and convert it into a third primary care clinic.

The Regional District will be covering 40 percent of the cost which will be funded through monies budgeted in the current year of operation.

The Province will be covering the remaining 60 percent or $1,230,000.

The overall budget for the Medical Clinic renovation is $2,050,000.