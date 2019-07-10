Public plea to help find body of missing man

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Andrea Kingma has posted to her FB account a public plea for help in locating her husband who has been missing on the Peace River.

Kingma said, “he has been missing since May 29th, we just want to remind people to keep a lookout for his body as we aren’t sure where along the peace river he is or if he got swept down past Taylor.”

On Wednesday, May 29, 2019, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP were called to a location near the Peace Canyon Bridge after reports that a male had fallen into the river. Local emergency crews immediately started the search with help from North Peace Search and Rescue.

Posted to Kingma’s FB profile on Monday, July 8th, 2019, her post reads as follows;

“So I still don’t have any updates to share on my hubby’s recovery (he’s the one in the middle) as they still have not found his body. But he is either trapped somewhere under water between Hudson hope and Taylor bc or there is a chance he might have gotten swept down past Taylor bc either way it would mean the world to me if this could get shared to anyone who is in one of the towns or cities along the peace river in bc and Alberta please. I would love nothing more then to have him come home for a proper goodbye.. again he the one in the middle. If you do find him please contact the rcmp This was the last picture he took with his buddies. He has 2 tattoos on the left arm.

Thank you!”

Kingma shares, they have not received any updates on the recovery of her husband’s body that might be caught in the river or has travelled south of Taylor, possibly into Alberta. She is wanting to have him home for proper closure.

According to social media posts, the missing person was working in the Hudson’s Hope area and had gone fishing with two other friends when he went missing.

If you have any information, contact the Hudson’s Hope RCMP at (250) 783-5241.