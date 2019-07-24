Rainfall warning issued for Fort Nelson; heavy rain still expected in the North Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has revised its forecast with the North Peace should now receive less rain, but Fort Nelson could see up to 100 mm.

A rainfall warning has been issued for Fort Nelson. A heavy band of rain could develop Wednesday afternoon in the Fort Nelson region. Rainfall amounts could be anywhere from 40 to 70 mm are expected through Thursday. If the storm moves even slower than expected, rainfall totals could reach 100 mm.

In the North Peace, the forecast now calls for 10 to 15 mm during the day on Wednesday and another 5 to 10 mm Wednesday evening.

See the full warning for the Fort Nelson region below.

4:43 AM PDT Wednesday 24 July 2019

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Fort Nelson

Rain, at times heavy, is expected.

A heavy band of rain is expected to develop this afternoon in the Fort Nelson region as an area of low pressure forms in Alberta. Heavy rain is forecast to continue tonight before easing throughout the day on Thursday.

Rainfall amounts of 40 to 70 mm are expected through tonight. There are some uncertainties on the exact location of the heaviest rain in the region. Local amounts approaching 100 mm may be possible if the band becomes more slow-moving than expected.

If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.