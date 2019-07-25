FORT NELSON, B.C. – A rainfall warning remains in place for Fort Nelson after the received up to 70mm in the last 36 hours.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, area weather stations show rainfall levels between 50 and 70 mm in the last 36 hours.

Further rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 mm can be expected today over eastern sections of the region. The city of Fort Nelson and areas near highway 97 can expect to see a few showers taper off through the day.

See the full warning below.