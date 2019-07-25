19 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, July 25, 2019
Rainfall warning remains in place for Fort Nelson

FORT NELSON, B.C. – A rainfall warning remains in place for Fort Nelson after the received up to 70mm in the last 36 hours.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, area weather stations show rainfall levels between 50 and 70 mm in the last 36 hours.

Further rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 mm can be expected today over eastern sections of the region. The city of Fort Nelson and areas near highway 97 can expect to see a few showers taper off through the day.

See the full warning below.

Issued at 2019-07-25 16:00 UTC by Environment Canada:
Rainfall warning continued for:
Fort Nelson, B.C. (088100)

Current details:
The area of rain over the Fort Nelson region will continue to slowly progress eastwards today. Rainfall totals over the past 36 hours, as of 8 am this morning, range from 50 to 70 mm.

Further rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 mm can be expected today over eastern sections of the region. The city of Fort Nelson and areas near highway 97 can expect to see a few showers taper off through the day.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

More details on the alert are available here.

Adam Reaburn
