Rates of syphilis increase in Alberta

EDMONTON, AB – Infectious and congenital syphilis rates have escalated across the province over the past five years, with a sharp increase in 2018.

Due to the rapid increase in syphilis cases, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, has declared a provincial outbreak and is encouraging Albertans to get tested and protect themselves.

“We need to emphasize for all Albertans: Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) are a risk to anyone who is sexually active, particularly people who have new sex partners and are not using protection. I encourage anyone who is sexually active to get tested regularly. Anyone in Alberta can access STI testing and treatment for free,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer of Health.