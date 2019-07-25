19 C
An RCMP SWAT vehicle in Gillam Manitoba - Twitter user @LawrenchukMike
RCMP believe Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky remain in the Gillam area

Avatar Adam Reaburn

GILLAM, M.B. – Manitoba RCMP have confirmed there have been two sightings of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky in the Gillam area.

Both of the sightings were before the discovery of the stolen vehicle and police believe they are still in the Gillam area.  The RCMP also confirmed Thursday that there had been no reports of any other stolen vehicles attributed to the suspects.

There continues to be a heavy police presence in the Gillam area. The RCMP have deployed our Emergency Response Team & Crisis Negotiation Team. The RCMP Major Crime Unit is involved, as well as RCMP North District resources.

Over the last 48 hours, the RCMP has received over 80 tips about these suspects.  If they are spotted, do not approach, call 9-1-1 or your local police immediately.

The search for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky near Gillam started on Monday after their vehicle was found on fire.  Since then the RCMP have increased their presence in the community with SWAT vehicles and check stops.

On Tuesday the RCMP named McLeod and Schmegelsky as suspects in the double homicide of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese.  Their bodies were found 20km south of Liard River Hot Springs along the Alaska Highway on July 15, 2019.

Then on July 19, the RCMP say they found a truck that had been driven by McLeod and Schmegelsky south of Dease Lake.  The vehicle had been burnt and the body of Leonard Dyck was found at a nearby highway pullout.

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were charged on Wednesday with one count of 2nd-degree murder for the death of Leonard Dyck.

As a result of the charges, Canada-wide warrants have been issued for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky. RCMP investigators across the country continue to share information with other law enforcement agencies as the suspects remain at large.

 

Until Tuesday, McLeod and Schmegelsky were considered missing.  During the Tuesday press conference, the RCMP announced the two are now suspects in the three deaths in Northern B.C.

The pair were seen in northern Saskatchewan on Sunday, July 21 and then in Gillam Manitoba on July 23.

Author

Avatar
Adam Reaburn
