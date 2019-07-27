RCMP clear over 100 abandoned builds near Gillam as search continues

GILLAM, M.B. – Manitoba RCMP have cleared more than 100 abandoned buildings in the Gillam area.

The RCMP released new information Saturday that they had searched and cleared 100 abandoned buildings include a 600 room work camp. The Keewatinohk Converter Station Camp opened in 2015 and is located 90km northeast of Gillam.

The RCMP said in a press release Saturday there have been no new sightings of the suspects. “And no new information that would indicate that the suspects have fled the area. However, our investigators remain open to the possibility and continue to ask anyone who may have inadvertently provided assistance to the suspects to come forward and contact police.”

Not only are our officers combing through kilometers of dense northern forest, they’re also challenged with searching & clearing large abandoned buildings like this one (with approx. 600 rooms) at the Keewatinohk Converter Station Camp, near Gillam. #rcmpmb @manitobahydro pic.twitter.com/IMkqMlKxx8 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 27, 2019

On top of the crews searching both in Gillam and Fox Lake Cree First Nation, officials are still searching the dense forest in the communities. With the request for military aircraft approved on Friday, Royal Canadian Air Force CC-130H Hercules & personnel arrived in Gillam Saturday to help with the aerial search.

Just now: CF130 Hercules arrives in Gillam to assist in search for suspected killers. @globalnewsto @globalnews pic.twitter.com/UMvBJoNZd1 — Seán O’Shea (@ConsumerSOS) July 27, 2019

The Mayor of Gillam Dwayne Forman says the search has added a lot of stress to the community. The Mayor says community hopes the search concludes as quickly as possible.

Kristen Van Alstyne and family: “…this was the safest place on earth.” Gillam isn’t seen that way anymore by some we interviewed. @globalnewsto @globalnews @GlobalNational pic.twitter.com/l5hI0VGagI — Seán O’Shea (@ConsumerSOS) July 27, 2019

Other Sightings Before Gillam

RCMP in Cold Lake confirmed another sighting of the suspects on July 21. At 9:30 a.m., a north end resident of Cold Lake observed a vehicle stuck on a trail behind their residence. Two younger males were observed outside of a Toyota Rav-4. The resident assisted the pair in getting unstuck, and they continued on their way after a short, “unremarkable interaction.”

Later that evening, the resident was on social media, where he identified the pair as Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam Mcleod.

A new piece of surveillance video was also released on Friday. This video was taken in Meadow Lake S.K. on July 21.

HAVE THEY CHANGED THEIR APPEARANCE?

On Friday Manitoba RCMP said the pair might have changed their appearance and someone could have inadvertently helped the suspects.

The RCMP is reminding the public to stay vigilant and call 911 if they have any information by Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky.

The search for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky near Gillam started on Monday after their vehicle was found on fire. Since then the RCMP have increased their presence in the community with SWAT vehicles and check stops.

SEARCH TIMELINE

On Tuesday, July 23, 2019, the RCMP named McLeod and Schmegelsky as suspects in the double homicide of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese. Their bodies were found 20km south of Liard River Hot Springs along the Alaska Highway on July 15, 2019.

Then on July 19, the RCMP say they found a truck that had been driven by McLeod and Schmegelsky south of Dease Lake. The vehicle had been burnt, and the body of Leonard Dyck was found at a nearby highway pullout.

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were charged on Wednesday with one count of 2nd-degree murder for the death of Leonard Dyck.

As a result of the charges, Canada-wide warrants have been issued for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky. RCMP investigators across the country continue to share information with other law enforcement agencies as the suspects remain at large.

Until Tuesday, McLeod and Schmegelsky were considered missing. During the Tuesday press conference, the RCMP announced the two are now suspects in the three deaths in Northern B.C.

The pair were seen in northern Saskatchewan on Sunday, July 21 and then in Gillam Manitoba on July 22.