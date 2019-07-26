19.1 C
Fort St. John
Friday, July 26, 2019
RCMP confirm photo on social media not suspects in Northern B.C. homicides

Avatar Adam Reaburn

WINNIPEG, M.B. – The Manitoba RCMP have confirmed the photo floating around on social media of a man posing with a copy of the Winnipeg Sun, is not one of the suspects in three northern B.C. homicides.

In a post on Facebook early Friday, the RCMP confirmed the photo that shows a man posing with the front page of Thursday’s Winnipeg Sun is not Kam McLeod or Bryer Schmegelsky.

The RCMP also said they are still searching for the suspects and will release updates as they have concrete and confirmed information to share.  The post goes onto say, “We understand many people are experiencing fear & uncertainty over this incident but spreading online rumours doesn’t help.”


RCMP have been searching near Gillam Manitoba since Monday for Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod.  There have been two confirmed sightings of the suspects near the community. The vehicle they had been driving was found near the community.

Author

Avatar
Adam Reaburn
