14.3 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News RCMP continue to search for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky in Manitoba
NewsRegional

RCMP continue to search for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky in Manitoba

Avatar Adam Reaburn

GILLAM, M.B. – The search for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky continues in Manitoba.

The Mayor of Gillam Manitoba has told CBC Manitoba there is a heavy police presence on the only road in and out of the community. The Mayor went on to say the RCMP haven’t confirmed if the suspects are still in Gillam. The Mayor is also telling residents to stay indoors or travel in groups.

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, the Manitoba RCMP said the two suspects were recently in the Gillam area of Manitoba. Gillam is approximately 1,000km north of Winnipeg by road.

In a bizarre twist Tuesday, the RCMP named Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky as suspects in the case of three deaths in Northern B.C.

 

Originally the pair were considered missing after their truck was found burnt near Dease Lake.

Saskatchewan RCMP confirmed the pair were spotted in Meadow Lake on Sunday and continued to travel east.

Kam McLeod is described as:

  • 6 foot 4
  • Approximately 169 pounds
  • Dark brown hair and facial hair
  • Brown eyes

Bryer Schmegelsky is described as:

    • 6 foot 4
    • Approximately 169 pounds
    • Sandy brown hair

The RCMP said they pair were last seen driving a 2011 Rav 4, but rumours on social media suggest the vehicle may have been found near Gillam. The RCMP has not yet confirmed those rumours.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Adam Reaburn
Previous articleRainfall warning issued for Fort Nelson; heavy rain still expected in the North Peace
Next articleNew Brunswick chiefs unified to ensure province consults over shale gas

RECENT STORIES

News

BC Conservatives asks NDP and Liberals to work together to resolve Province’s forestry downturn

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - British Columbia Conservative Leader Trevor Bolin, on behalf of the B.C. Conservative Party, has...
Read more
News

Manitoba RCMP continue to search for suspects connected to Northern B.C. homicides

Adam Reaburn -
GILLAM, M.B. - The search is still on for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky near Gillam Manitoba. The RCMP have...
Read more
News

Government funds new bridges to prevent highway washouts

Tracy Teves -
CHETWYND, B.C. - Four new bridges have been constructed in the Peace region due to severe flooding in 2016. "The...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Government funds new bridges to prevent highway washouts

Tracy Teves -
CHETWYND, B.C. - Four new bridges have been constructed in the Peace region due to severe flooding in 2016. "The 2016 floods caused a lot...

The City of Fort St. John’s high honour, Freedom of the...

Mower Mayhem holds round three of Ford Maintenance Race Series on...

Council receives an update on property tax collection

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.