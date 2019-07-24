RCMP continue to search for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky in Manitoba

GILLAM, M.B. – The search for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky continues in Manitoba.

The Mayor of Gillam Manitoba has told CBC Manitoba there is a heavy police presence on the only road in and out of the community. The Mayor went on to say the RCMP haven’t confirmed if the suspects are still in Gillam. The Mayor is also telling residents to stay indoors or travel in groups.

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, the Manitoba RCMP said the two suspects were recently in the Gillam area of Manitoba. Gillam is approximately 1,000km north of Winnipeg by road.

PUBLIC SAFETY – Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky MAY be in Manitoba and are considered dangerous. We have reasons to believe they were recently in the Gillam area. If you spot them – take no actions – do not approach – call 911 or your local police immediately. #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/yh2yV78oZd — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 23, 2019

In a bizarre twist Tuesday, the RCMP named Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky as suspects in the case of three deaths in Northern B.C.

Originally the pair were considered missing after their truck was found burnt near Dease Lake.

Saskatchewan RCMP confirmed the pair were spotted in Meadow Lake on Sunday and continued to travel east.

3/4 Both Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were seen in Meadow Lake, SK on Sunday, July 21, 2019. We believe they are continuing to travel. — RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK) July 24, 2019

Kam McLeod is described as:

6 foot 4

Approximately 169 pounds

Dark brown hair and facial hair

Brown eyes

Bryer Schmegelsky is described as:

6 foot 4 Approximately 169 pounds Sandy brown hair



The RCMP said they pair were last seen driving a 2011 Rav 4, but rumours on social media suggest the vehicle may have been found near Gillam. The RCMP has not yet confirmed those rumours.