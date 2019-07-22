RCMP looking for two people after Dease Lake Homicide

DEASE LAKE, B.C. – The RCMP continue to investigate a second suspicious death in Northern B.C. and are asking the public to remain vigilant and take general safety precautions.

On Friday, July 19, 2019, the Dease Lake RCMP responded to a vehicle fire south of the Stikine River Bridge on Highway 37. While investigating the fire, the RCMP were notified that a body has been found at a nearby Highway pull out.

The RCMP are now asking for the public’s help in locating two people who the RCMP believe were driving the vehicle. Kam McLeod who is 19-years-old and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky from Port Alberni has not been in contact with their families and were driving the vehicle that was found on fire.

- Advertisement -

Kam and Bryer were travelling through B.C. to visit Whitehorse in the Yukon Territory to look for work. It is not clear why they returned to B.C. and what their travel plans may be.

“Kam and Bryer have periodically connected with family and friends over the past week and it is possible that they are now in area without cell coverage”, says Dawn Roberts, BC RCMP Communications. “However, we have found their vehicle and have not been able to

locate either of them at this time. We are asking for Kam or Bryer to connect with police right away and let us know you are okay. Or we ask that anyone who may have spoken to or seen them over the last few days to call police so we can get a better understanding as to where they might be or their plans.”

Police can also confirm that the deceased person located about 2 kms away from the vehicle fire is not Kam or Bryer, but is believed to be a male that the RCMP is working to identify. It is unclear at this time how this deceased male might be connected with vehicle fire or the two missing men.

Kam McLeod is described as:

● 6 foot 4

● Approximately 169 pounds

● Dark brown hair and facial hair

● Brown eyes

Bryer Schmegelsky is described as:

● 6 foot 4

● Approximately 169 pounds

● Sandy brown hair

The two were travelling in a red and grey Dodge pickup truck with a sleeping camper and BC License plate LW6433. They were last seen travelling south from the Super A general store in Dease Lake at around 3:15 pm on Thursday, July 18, 2019.

The RCMP have acknowledged there is community concerns with two ongoing homicide investigations in Northern B.C. The Dease Lake incident occurred on July 19, 2019, and the other incident near Liard River Hotsprings occurred between July14-15, 2019, approximately 470 kilometres away.

At this time, investigators are sharing information and police would like to ensure awareness around both investigations. The RCMP would ask the public to continue to take any general safety precautions and remain vigilant at this time. We also remind travellers to share your plans with family and friends, establish check-in times and notify someone if your plans change.

Anyone with any information is about Kam and Bryer is asked to please call Dease Lake RCMP 250-771-4111, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net