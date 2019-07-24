RCMP need help identifying this man

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. Fort St John RCMP received a report of a stolen cell phone

On June 19, 2019, at 10:16 am the incident occurred at Safeway located at 9123 100th St.

The cell phone was turned into the service counter as lost. An unknown man attended the front counter and obtained the cell phone.

The suspect is described as:

5’10 (178 cm) tall

180 lbs (82kg)

Bald

Caucasian

Wearing a goatee

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about this incident or can assist in locating this man, please contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.