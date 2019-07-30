RCMP pullout of York Landing in search for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky

GILLAM, M.B. – The RCMP have reduced their presence in the community of York Landing after being unable to substantiate a claim that the two suspects in three Northern B.C. homicides were seen in the community Sunday.

In a tweet Tuesday, the RCMP confirmed police resources in the community would return to normal with resources moving back to Gillam.

The search for Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod started in Gillam on Monday, July 22, 2019, after they were last seen near the community.

The heavy police presence in York Landing has been withdrawn & policing resources in the community will return to normal. The RCMP thanks the community for their patience & understanding. #rcmpmb — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 30, 2019

The tip received at 5 p.m. central time Sunday, suggested the two suspects could have been near the York Landing landfill. The tip came from the members of the Bear Clan Patrol. The group had been patrolling the community when they noticed two men matching the description of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemeglsky. The two men immediately ran back into the bush. The Bear Clan Patrol immediately shared the information with the RCMP and resources were dispatched to the area.

In a tweet Tuesday, Manitoba RCMP said the search will continue in areas near Gillam that have a high probability of any signs of the suspects. The check-stop on the PR280 into Gillam has been removed.

RCMP resources remain in the Gillam area and will continue to conduct searches in high probability areas for any signs of the suspects. The search of remote areas is being conducted both on foot and in the air. #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/3QCPrQ4Tpw — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 30, 2019

The RCMP also confirmed they have checked over 500 homes in the Gillam and Fox Lake Cree Nation. Investigators have now received over 260 tips in the past 7 days. None have established that the suspects are outside of the Gillam area.

Officers have now completed their door to door canvasses in Fox Lake Cree Nation & the Town of Gillam. To date, over 500 homes have been visited by investigators. #rcmpmb — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 30, 2019

Another Confirmed Sighting

The Daily Mail has posted a story suggesting that the two suspects were seen in Split Lake on July 22 at a checkpoint. In an interview with the Daily Mail, First Nations safety officer Albert Saunders said the pair blew through a checkpoint and were then pulled over. Saunders said ‘I didn’t really know those guys were on the run, that’s why I didn’t think much about it at first, until after they posted the pictures of them the next day.”

The RCMP confirmed the suspects were seen in Split Lake, which is 175km southwest of Gillam.

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod have been charged in connection with the death of Leonard Dyck near Dease Lake and are suspected of also killing Lucas Folwer and Chynna Deese. The RCMP have not released details about when the pair will be officially charged in the deaths near the Liard Hot Springs of Folwer and Deese.