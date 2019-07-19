13 C
Fort St. John
Friday, July 19, 2019
Chynna Noelle Deese of the United States and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia - RCMP
NewsRegional

RCMP release new photos of the people found dead near Liard River Hotsprings

Avatar Adam Reaburn
FORT NELSON, B.C. – The RCMP have released new photos of the two people found dead south of the Liard River Hotsprings.

International media shared the identity of the two victims early Friday and now the RCMP have confirmed the two people found dead are Chynna Noelle Deese of the United States and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia.

Lucas is the son of New South Wales Police Chief Inspector Stephen Fowler, and the Fowler family is travelling to Northern B.C. to bring their son home.

Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese were found deceased on the Alaska Highway 20 kilometres south of Liard Hot Springs on Monday, July 15, 2019. Police would like to speak to anyone that may have travelled this stretch of highway between Sunday, July 14, 2019, at 4:00 PM and Monday, July 15, 2019, at 8:00 AM.

Police would especially like to speak with anyone who may have a Dashcam video while travelling that area.

A vehicle an older blue minivan with Alberta plates was found at the scene and police would like to speak with anyone who may have seen the vehicle or render assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern Rockies RCMP at 250 774-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.







Previous articleAustralian and American found dead along Alaska Highway

