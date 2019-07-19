RCMP release photos of van found near double homicide

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The RCMP are still pushing for information from the public after a double homicide near the Liard Hot Springs.

In an afternoon press conference, the RCMP said they are looking for help to confirm what happened to Chynna Noelle Deese of the United States and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia. The RCMP did confirm that Lucas had been living in British Columbia and Chynna was visiting him and two were travelling around B.C.

An older blue minivan with Alberta plates was found at the scene and police would like to speak with anyone who may have seen the van or render assistance. The RCMP hope that information about the van will help them to determine whether this was a crime of opportunity for a targeted event.

Rumours have been circulating since international media published a story suggesting the case was linked to a serial killer. The RCMP confirmed at this time they have found nothing that would connect this homicide to any current or past cases.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, the RCMP said, “We recognize this news is troubling for the entire community and absolutely appreciate there are concerns for safety, in an area that is popular with nature enthusiasts and tourists. This investigation is in its very infancy and it is not yet clear whether Lucas and Chynna were targeted or is this was a crime of opportunity. At this point, we have nothing to indicate that their deaths are linked to any other active and ongoing investigations in the area, or if there is a heightened risk to public safety. Our investigators will consider any and all information carefully as the investigation progresses.”

The RCMP have confirmed members of Lucas’ family is travelling to Canada and that his father is an active member of the New South Wales Police Force. He is accompanied by a number of police officers from Australia.

These investigators are here in support of the Fowler family and will not form part of our investigative team here in Canada. In addition to working with the Police Liaison Officer for Australia to notify Lucas’ family, investigators have been working with our partners at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States, who assisted us in notifying Chynna’s family.