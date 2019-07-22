RCMP release sketch of man seen with Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The RCMP have released a composite sketch of a man they are looking to identify in connection to the double homicide near the Liard Hotsprings.

The RCMP have said this person is not a suspect at this time, but someone who they believe could provide more information about the death of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese.

He is described as:

Caucasian, with darker skin and dark hair, he is shorter than Lucas, who is 6’ 3, with a possible beard and/or glasses.

The man may be associated with an older model Jeep Cherokee with a black stripe on the hood and a black light/bull bar with small, covered lights. He is believed to have been travelling southbound.

If you have information about the person in this sketch, call the RCMP at 1-877-543-4822.

The RCMP have also confirmed the two victims were where killed through gun violence and that Lucas Fowler owned the blue van found along the Alaska Highway.

9News from Australia interviewed construction worker Alandra Hull saw Fowler and Deese the night before their bodies were found talking to a man and the couple looked “frustrated or something.”

In the story shared by 9News, Hull went on to say the bearded man was standing in the middle of the highway and the two victims were next to the van.

The RCMP is also asking the public to share any information they have about either the victims or the man in the composite sketch. If you have any information to share, please call the RCMP at 1-877-543-4822

The RCMP have acknowledged there is community concerns with two ongoing homicide investigations in Northern B.C. The Dease Lake incident occurred on July 19, 2019, and the other incident near Liard River Hotsprings occurred between July14-15, 2019, approximately 470 kilometres away.

At this time, investigators are sharing information and police would like to ensure awareness around both investigations. The RCMP would ask the public to continue to take any general safety precautions and remain vigilant at this time. We also remind travellers to share your plans with family and friends, establish check-in times and notify someone if your plans change.