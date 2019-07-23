21.4 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, July 23, 2019
RCMP search for two suspects connected with three homicides in Northern B.C.

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The RCMP is looking for the public’s help to find suspects connected to both homicides in Northern B.C.

19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky were originally considered missing, but now the RCMP say these two men are suspects in both the death of a man near Dease Lake and the double homicide near the Liard Hotsprings.

The RCMP believe McLeod and Schmegelsky are no longer in British Columbia and maybe in Saskatchewan.  The last known photographs of the two suspects were taken in Saskatchewan.  They were last seen in a 2011 Toyota Rav4.  The RCMP have not said when the new photos were taken.

A photo of the vehicle the RCMP believe Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were last seen driving.

Kam McLeod is described as:

  • 6 foot 4
  • Approximately 169 pounds
  • Dark brown hair and facial hair
  • Brown eyes

Bryer Schmegelsky is described as:

  • 6 foot 4
  • Approximately 169 pounds
  • Sandy brown hair

If you have any information about their location, contact 911, do not approach the suspects.

On Sunday the RCMP considered Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky missing after their truck was found burnt on July 19, 2019, near Dease Lake.  A body was also found at a highway pullout close to the truck.

The bodies of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese were found near the Liard Hot Springs on July 15, 2019.

The investigation is complex and evolving very quickly. Investigators continue to follow up on tips, reviewing the physical and digital evidence collected, and share information. We once again ask the public to call us with any information. You can call the Major Crime Tipline at 1-877-543-4822 or 778-290-5291. We remain committed to providing you with information that is important in advancing our investigations or any concerns with respect to public safety.

Once again we are requesting that the public have a look at the pictures and if you have seen Kam McLeod or Bryer Schmegelsky over the past few days to take no actions – do not approach – and call 911 immediately.

 

