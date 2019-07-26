22 C
RCMP search near Gillam Manitoba for two suspects in three Northern B.C. homicides - RCMP
NewsRegional

RCMP search still underway near Gillam

Adam Reaburn

GILLAM, M.B. – During a press conference on Friday, Manitoba RCMP said the search by Gillam is still underway.

While there are no confirmed sightings of the suspects the RCMP are open to the idea that someone may have helped the pair leave the area. The RCMP will also start door to door canvassing in Gillam and Fox Lake Cree Nation.

The RCMP are asking the public to remain vigilant as the pair may have changed their appearance.

The RCMP said the following at the press conference. “Kam McLeod & Bryer Schmegelsky MAY have changed their appearance & inadvertently been given assistance to leave the area by someone that was not aware of who they were. If anyone out there is hesitant to come forward – it is crucial”

The search for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky near Gillam started on Monday after their vehicle was found on fire.  Since then the RCMP have increased their presence in the community with SWAT vehicles and check stops.

On Tuesday the RCMP named McLeod and Schmegelsky as suspects in the double homicide of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese.  Their bodies were found 20km south of Liard River Hot Springs along the Alaska Highway on July 15, 2019.

RCMP search near Gillam Manitoba for two suspects in three Northern B.C. homicides – RCMP

Then on July 19, the RCMP say they found a truck that had been driven by McLeod and Schmegelsky south of Dease Lake.  The vehicle had been burnt and the body of Leonard Dyck was found at a nearby highway pullout.

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were charged on Wednesday with one count of 2nd-degree murder for the death of Leonard Dyck.

As a result of the charges, Canada-wide warrants have been issued for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky. RCMP investigators across the country continue to share information with other law enforcement agencies as the suspects remain at large.

Until Tuesday, McLeod and Schmegelsky were considered missing.  During the Tuesday press conference, the RCMP announced the two are now suspects in the three deaths in Northern B.C.

The pair were seen in northern Saskatchewan on Sunday, July 21 and then in Gillam Manitoba on July 23.

