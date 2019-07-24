RCMP seek white Ford pickup used in multiple thefts.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The RCMP suspect three thefts are related to a white Ford pickup.

The RCMP received a report of a stolen flat deck trailer that had been found abandoned near 87th Ave and 72nd Street on June 11, 2019, at approximately 5:30 am.

That same morning, at just after 6 am, the Fort St John RCMP received a report of a man attempting to steal a flat deck utility trailer from a parking lot in the area of 92nd Ave and 100th St. The man was approached but then ran to his vehicle and drove away at a high rate of speed.

Shortly thereafter, at 7:20 am, the Fort St John RCMP received a report of a stolen backhoe. The backhoe was located just over an hour later at the corner of 87th Ave and 74th St.

Fort St John RCMP obtained surveillance video which provided the following photo of the suspect pickup truck. All three thefts are believed to be related.

The vehicle is described as:

early 2000’s white Ford F-150

single cab long box

black front bumper and grill

orange sticker of a skull wearing a helmet on the back window on the right side

The male driver is described as:

approximately 45 years old

medium to light brown hair

beard

wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans with a hi-vis vest.

“The description and photo of this truck show it has some unique features”, said Cst Chad Neustaeter. “The RCMP hope the public will recognize the truck and assist with locating the truck and driver.”

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about this incident or can assist in locating this vehicle, please contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.