21 C
Fort St. John
Friday, July 12, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The Fort St. John RCMP shared the following photo of two suspects who have allegedly been using counterfeit bills in both the B.C. and Alberta Peace - FSJ RCMP Twitter
Home News RCMP share photo of alleged counterfeit suspects
NewsRegional

RCMP share photo of alleged counterfeit suspects

Avatar Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP say counterfeit bills are being used in businesses in Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, Beaverlodge and Grande Prairie.

The Fort St. John RCMP tweeted Friday a photo of two people that they allege have been using counterfeit bills in businesses around the B.C. and Alberta Peace.

On Thursday both the Grande Prairie RCMP and the Dawson Creek RCMP put out press releases about the use of counterfeit bills in each community.

- Advertisement -

In Grande Prairie, approximately 20 incidents have been reported where counterfeit paper dollar bills, in a variety of denominations, have been used to pay for goods at local businesses.

Police say the suspects will fold the bill in half with the transparent side down in an effort to hide the abnormalities of the currency.

In Dawson Creek, the RCMP have seized $1,300 worth of counterfeited $100 Canadian bills.

Police remind businesses to double check any currency that they accept as tender. Multiple security features are included by the Bank of Canada to confirm the authenticity of each bill printed.

The tweet by the Fort St. John on Friday is the first photo that has been shared of two people that are alleged to be using the bills.

If you have any information about the case, contact your local RCMP detachment.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Adam Reaburn
Previous articleBC Operators asked to bid on northern inter-city bus routes

RECENT STORIES

News

BC Operators asked to bid on northern inter-city bus routes

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia, with support from the Federal Government, will be taking steps to...
Read more
News

United Way of Northern BC appoints Interim Executive Director

Scott Brooks -
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The United Way of Northern B.C. Board of Directors has appointed Trista Spencer as Interim...
Read more
News

BC Government allocates more funding for wildfire risk reduction projects

Scott Brooks -
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The Government of British Columbia has allocated another $574,840 in Community Resiliency Investment program grants...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Grande Prairie RCMP to set up Mobile Breath Test Unit this...

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - This weekend, July 12 to the 14, Grande Prairie RCMP Traffic Unit, along with Integrated Traffic Unit, and Enforcement Services,...

BC Hydro makes breakthrough on second diversion tunnel

Vandalism at City Parks creates a no win situation

Mike Vandekamp selected as Assistant Coach for 2019 World Junior A...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.