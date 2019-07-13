RCMP share photo of alleged counterfeit suspects

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP say counterfeit bills are being used in businesses in Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, Beaverlodge and Grande Prairie.

The Fort St. John RCMP tweeted Friday a photo of two people that they allege have been using counterfeit bills in businesses around the B.C. and Alberta Peace.

On Thursday both the Grande Prairie RCMP and the Dawson Creek RCMP put out press releases about the use of counterfeit bills in each community.

Please re-tweet to every business owner you know: Suspects in passing counterfeit $100 bills in Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge, Dawson Creek and Fort St John pic.twitter.com/GYqsKHoYMK — Fort St John RCMP (@FortStJohnRCMP) July 12, 2019

In Grande Prairie, approximately 20 incidents have been reported where counterfeit paper dollar bills, in a variety of denominations, have been used to pay for goods at local businesses.

Police say the suspects will fold the bill in half with the transparent side down in an effort to hide the abnormalities of the currency.

In Dawson Creek, the RCMP have seized $1,300 worth of counterfeited $100 Canadian bills.

Police remind businesses to double check any currency that they accept as tender. Multiple security features are included by the Bank of Canada to confirm the authenticity of each bill printed.

The tweet by the Fort St. John on Friday is the first photo that has been shared of two people that are alleged to be using the bills.

If you have any information about the case, contact your local RCMP detachment.