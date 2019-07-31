11.6 C
An RCMP helicopter being used to search for Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod
RCMP to reduce search efforts for B.C. homicide suspects

GILLAM, M.B. – RCMP in Manitoba will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. central time to outline the reduced search for two homicide suspects from B.C.

According to reporters in Gillam, the RCMP will outline the reduction of search efforts in Northern Manitoba.  Other reports suggest military aircraft have already left the area and the RCMP are now back to using RCMP aircraft.

The search near Gillam has been underway since July 22, 2019, and to date has not produced any sightings of Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod.

The RCMP say they have checked over 500 homes in the Gillam and Fox Lake Cree Nation.  Investigators have now received over 260 tips in the past seven days. None have established that the suspects are outside of the Gillam area.

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod have been charged in connection with the death of Leonard Dyck near Dease Lake and are suspected of also killing Lucas Folwer and Chynna Deese.  The RCMP have not released details about when the pair will be officially charged in the deaths near the Liard Hot Springs of Folwer and Deese.

