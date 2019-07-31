GILLAM, M.B. – RCMP to scale back search for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky

Over the next week, the search will be scaled down. The majority of RCMP and Military personnel will leave Gillam with some members remaining in the community to continue the search. The search for the suspects and the investigation into the deaths of Lucas Folwer, Chynna Deese and Leonard Dyck will continue.

Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy said during a press conference Wednesday “When searching for people in vast, remote rugged locations it’s always a possibility they will not be immediately located.”

The RCMP are still considering that the suspects may have had help to leave the area. The RCMP is reminding the public to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to your local police department.

The RCMP and Canadian Military searched 11,000 kilometres in northern Manitoba for Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod. They used what the RCMP called some of the most advanced technology possible to find the suspects.

Even with this effort, there have been no confirmed sightings of the suspects.

PICS: Police tell us today they’re working on the ground retracing steps from where Mcleod and Schmegelsky torched their car here outside of Gillam. There’s a scorched set of keys left behind.@9NewsAUS @TheTodayShow pic.twitter.com/XuC2zNc2Rr — Alexis Daish (@LexiDaish) July 31, 2019

Tactical police have returned to spot where fugitives’ torched car was found – officer tells us they’re trying a new technique here – others in full camo gear standing by beside their vehicle.@9NewsAUS @TheTodayShow pic.twitter.com/W8BOTPSO1N — Alexis Daish (@LexiDaish) July 31, 2019

The search near Gillam has been underway since July 22, 2019, and to date has not produced any sightings of Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod.

The RCMP say they have checked over 500 homes in the Gillam and Fox Lake Cree Nation. Investigators have now received over 260 tips in the past seven days. None have established that the suspects are outside of the Gillam area.

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod have been charged in connection with the death of Leonard Dyck near Dease Lake and are suspected of also killing Lucas Folwer and Chynna Deese. The RCMP have not released details about when the pair will be officially charged in the deaths near the Liard Hot Springs of Folwer and Deese.