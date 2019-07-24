RCMP trying to locate stolen red side-by-side

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – RCMP received a report of a stolen 2012 Big Red Honda side by side.

On June 10, 2019, the side-by-side was taken from the 10400 block of Bison Rd, Cecil Lake, BC. The side-by-side was believed to have been stolen sometime between May 18 and June 8, 2019.

The side-by-side is described as:

red in colour

in good condition

has a windshield and roof

having a box on the back

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about this incident or can assist in locating this vehicle, please contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.