18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky and 19-year-old Kam McLeod. RCMP photo
RCMP unable to find homicide suspects near York Landing

YORK LANDING, M.B. – The RCMP says that despite a thorough and exhaustive search, they cannot substantiate the tip Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were in York Landing Sunday afternoon.

In a tweet Monday afternoon, the RCMP said RCMP resources would remain in York Landing and Gillam.

The RCMP is asking the community of York Landing to remain vigilant and thank them for their patience and understanding.

The tip received at 5 p.m. central time Sunday, suggested the two suspects could have been near the York Landing landfill.  The tip came from the members of the Bear Clan Patrol.  The group had been patrolling the community when they noticed two men matching the description of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemeglsky.  The two men immediately ran back into the bush.  The Bear Clan Patrol immediately shared the information with the RCMP and resources were dispatched to the area.

The RCMP has now been searching northern Manitoba for Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod since Monday, July 22, 2019.  At this point the last known location of the pair is Gillam.

The public has provided over 200 tips since the search started in Manitoba, but the last confirmed sighting was on Monday, July 22.

The pair are wanted in connection with three homicides in northern B.C. during the week of July 15.  If you have any information about Bryer and Kam, contact the RCMP immediately at 911 or contact your local police department.

