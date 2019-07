Results from Fort St. John Stock Car Club Races

TAYLOR, B.C. – The results are in for the two-day stock car races held at the Taylor Speedway Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Friday, July 12th, 2019

Mini Juniors

First – #21 – Cody Willis

Second – #49 – Austin Kube

Third – #88 Eddie Scarfo

- Advertisement -

Bombers

First – #17 – Justin Tackaberry

Second – #22 – Chelsea Babcock

Third – #77 – Swain Hackman

Mini Adults

First – #23 – Jordon Harrison

Second – #55 – Anthony Roy

Third – #99 – Jeromy Lafountain

IMCA Modified

First – #3 – John Stokes

Second – #88 – Johhny Beaumont

Third – #77 – Aaron Tubbs

Fourth – #49 – Mike Kube

Saturday, July 13, 2019

Mini Juniors

First – #49 – Austin Kube

Second – #88 – Eddie Scarfo

Third – #66 – Aston Fleming

Bombers

First – #22 – Chelsea Babcock

Second – #3 – Clint Mason

Third – #33 – Richard Hildebrand

Mini Adults

First – #23 – Jordon Harrison

Second – #69 – Jamie Legal

Third – #99 – Jeromy Lafountain

IMCA Modified

First – #88 – Johnny Beaumont

Second – #3 – John Stokes

Third – #77 – Aaron Tubbs

Fourth – #90 – Matt Richards

Mini Stock Challenge Winners

First – #23 – Jordan Harrison

Second – #49 – Austin Kube

Third – #21 – Cody Willis

To keep up to speed with the events at the Taylor Speedway; CLICK HERE