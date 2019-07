Results from the 2019 Northern Classic Naturals

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2019 Northern Classic Naturals was held at the North Peace Cultural Centre, Saturday, July 20th, 2019.

The following are the results from the show;

Women’s Fitness – Junior Placing Competitor

First #1 Faith Bock

Men’s Bodybuilding – Middleweight Placing Competitor

First #2 Jason Keller

Men’s Bodybuilding – Light Heavyweight Placing Competitor

First #33 Justin Rille

Men’s Classic Physique – Novice Placing Competitor

First #33 Justin Rille

Men’s Classic Physique – Class C Placing Competitor

First #33 Justin Rille

Second #2 Jason Keller

Men’s Physique – True Novice Placing Competitor

First #5 Brian Simpson

Second #4 Robert Doucette

Men’s Physique – Novice Placing Competitor

First #3 Shaun Swanson

Men’s Physique – Junior Placing Competitor

First #6 Jerry Wiens

Men’s Physique – Masters 40+ Placing Competitor

First #4 Robert Doucette

Men’s Physique – Medium Placing Competitor

First #6 Jerry Wiens

Second #5 Brian Simpson

Men’s Physique – Tall Placing Competitor

First #3 Shaun Swanson

Second #2 Jason Keller

Women’s Physique – Novice Placing Competitor

First #7 Sheena Heaton

Women’s Physique – Short Placing Competitor

First #7 Sheena Heaton

Women’s Figure – True Novice Placing Competitor

First #7 Sheena Heaton

Second #10 Amber Lindley

Third #8 Jackie Chartier

Fourth #9 Lynette Cordonier

Women’s Figure – Novice Placing Competitor

First #11 Cenia Bock

Second #7 Sheena Heaton

Third #1 Faith Bock

Fourth #8 Jackie Chartier

Fifth #9 Lynette Cordonier

Women’s Figure – Teenage Placing Competitor

First #1 Faith Bock

Women’s Figure – Grandmasters Placing Competitor

First #11 Cenia Bock

Second #10 Amber Lindley

Women’s Figure – Masters 35+ Placing Competitor

First #12 Amanda Rathburn

Second #13 Melanie Stephens

Third #11 Cenia Bock

Fourth #10 Amber Lindley

Fifth #8 Jackie Chartier

Sixth #9 Lynette Cordonier

Women’s Figure – Short Placing Competitor

1 1 Faith Bock

Women’s Figure – Medium Placing Competitor

First #11 Cenia Bock

Second #7 Sheena Heaton

Third #10 Amber Lindley

Women’s Figure – Tall Placing Competitor

First #12 Amanda Rathburn

Second #13 Melanie Stephens

Third #8 Jackie Chartier

Women’s Bikini – True Novice Placing Competitor

First #14 Faye Anstey

Second #15 Daya Barclay

Third #16 Samantha Hender

Fourth #17 Barb Mather

Women’s Bikini – Novice Placing Competitor

First #14 Faye Anstey

Second #15 Daya Barclay

Third #22 Stacey Gruen

Fourth #23 Karri Stoppler

Fifth #17 Barb Mather

Women’s Bikini – Grandmasters Placing Competitor

First #11 Cenia Bock

Second #17 Barb Mather

Women’s Bikini – Masters 35+ Placing Competitor

First #26 Brandee Stewart

Second #25 Chrystal Jones

Third #11 Cenia Bock

Fourth #24 Tammy Chapman

Fifth #13 Melanie Stephens

Sixth #23 Karri Stoppler

Seventh #17 Barb Mather

Women’s Bikini – Class A Placing Competitor

First #25 Chrystal Jones

Women’s Bikini – Class B Placing Competitor

First #26 Brandee Stewart

Second #16 Samantha Hender

Women’s Bikini – Class C Placing Competitor

First #29 Rebecca Topol

Second #11 Cenia Bock

Third 15 Daya Barclay

Fourth #21 Sydney Grant

Women’s Bikini – Class D Placing Competitor

First #14 Faye Anstey

Second #24 Tammy Chapman

Third #22 Stacey Gruen

Fourth #23 Karri Stoppler

Fifth #17 Barb Mather