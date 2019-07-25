19 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, July 25, 2019
High Streamflow Advisory Map as of July 25, 2019. Source B.C. River forecast Centre
NewsRegional

River Forecast Centre issues Level One High Streamflow Advisory for Fort St. John and area

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the recent amounts of rain, the British Columbia River Forecast Centre has issued a Level One High Streamflow Advisory for Fort St. John and surrounding area.

According to the River Centre, river levels are rising or expected to increase rapidly, but no major flooding is expected.

They also say that minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Rivers under the High Streamflow Advisory include the Peace River, Beatton River, and Halfway River, along with associated tributaries.

Remember to use caution around rivers with a high volume of water and to stay away from fast-moving water as you could be pulled in and drown.

For up-to-date river warnings and advisories, you can visit the River Forecast Centre’s website.

Scott Brooks
