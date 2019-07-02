Road Worn takes the title of RocKIN the Peace 2019

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Saturday, June 29th, 2019, was the 14th annual RocKIN the Peace event and local Fort St. John band, Road Worn won the event.

Five bands competed for a chance to win the Judge’s choice prize of $1500 as well as the opportunity to win the crowd favourite for a $1000 prize.

Road Worn took home both prizes and Colleen Donald, Road Worn’s Manager says “We were so excited.”

- Advertisement -

Donald shares the band is close like a family and practice their music in which they write and produce themselves 2-3 times a week. She goes onto say they are all hard working, blue collar working guys and the amount of time they put towards practicing is amazing.

Road Worn is known in Fort St. John for giving back to the community, as of recent they played at an S.P.C.A fundraiser then headlined the Pride festival and also played the Canada Day celebrations.

Donald goes on to say, “Thank you to everyone that supports us and supports local music, without you we would not be anywhere.”

The music festival event created by the Kin Club of Fort St. John, showcases local talent in the Peace Region. This year’s family-friendly event was a bigger show with the new venue at the North Peace Arena.

The other talent of the evening included;

On Probation

Salt N’ Water

Subconscious Pilot

Last Horse Standing

At the end of the evening, special guest Chris Buck Band headlined the event.

To view Road Worn’s FB Page; CLICK HERE

To view Road Worn’s Website; CLICK HERE