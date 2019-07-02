18 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, July 2, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Road Worn takes the title of RocKIN the Peace 2019
News

Road Worn takes the title of RocKIN the Peace 2019

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Saturday, June 29th, 2019, was the 14th annual RocKIN the Peace event and local Fort St. John band, Road Worn won the event.

Five bands competed for a chance to win the Judge’s choice prize of $1500 as well as the opportunity to win the crowd favourite for a $1000 prize.

Road Worn took home both prizes and Colleen Donald, Road Worn’s Manager says “We were so excited.”

- Advertisement -

Donald shares the band is close like a family and practice their music in which they write and produce themselves 2-3 times a week. She goes onto say they are all hard working, blue collar working guys and the amount of time they put towards practicing is amazing.

Road Worn is known in Fort St. John for giving back to the community, as of recent they played at an S.P.C.A fundraiser then headlined the Pride festival and also played the Canada Day celebrations.

Donald goes on to say, “Thank you to everyone that supports us and supports local music, without you we would not be anywhere.”

The music festival event created by the Kin Club of Fort St. John, showcases local talent in the Peace Region. This year’s family-friendly event was a bigger show with the new venue at the North Peace Arena.

The other talent of the evening included;

  • On Probation
  • Salt N’ Water
  • Subconscious Pilot
  • Last Horse Standing

At the end of the evening, special guest Chris Buck Band headlined the event.

To view Road Worn’s FB Page; CLICK HERE 

To view Road Worn’s Website; CLICK HERE 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleBC Hydro Peace Agricultural Compensation Fund Board to hold public meeting July 5
Next articleCancelled: Tumbler Ridge Adult Hiking Group this Saturday, July 6

RECENT STORIES

News

PreparedBC to release new Wildfire Preparedness Guide

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - Following two of the worst wildfire seasons in the province's history, PreparedBC is releasing a new Wildfire...
Read more
News

Health Canada provides food safety tips when shopping at farmers’ markets

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With the summer well underway, Health Canada is reminding Canadians of how to keep...
Read more
News

BC Hydro Peace Agricultural Compensation Fund Board to hold public meeting July 5

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Hydro Peace Agricultural Compensation Fund Board is hosting a public meeting this...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Cancelled: Tumbler Ridge Adult Hiking Group this Saturday, July 6

Scott Brooks -
UPDATE - As of Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., the Hiking Groups for July 6 and July 10 have been cancelled due to low enrollment...

Road Worn takes the title of RocKIN the Peace 2019

BC Hydro Peace Agricultural Compensation Fund Board to hold public meeting...

Reporting immunization status next step to protect against outbreaks

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.