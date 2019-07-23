Search for Denny Poole this Thursday

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Jessica Horne shares she would rather have a search party than a Birthday party this Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Horne shares further the search party will meet at the brake check on the Dawson side of the Kiskatinaw Bridge at noon and will proceed to search until 5 pm.

Whistles, bear bells, bug spray, reflective vests, water and snacks will be supplied by Horne.

Horne is hoping someone can help with Walkie-talkies and an elder that could help smudge the group and say a prayer before the search.

To view the FB event page; CLICK HERE