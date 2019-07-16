20.9 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, July 16, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Senator Yuen Pau Woo presented by leaders Lab Speakers Series
News

Senator Yuen Pau Woo presented by leaders Lab Speakers Series

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Comunity Development Institute is hosting their Leaders Lab Series with guest speaker Senator Yuen Pau Woo.

On Wednesday, July, 17th, 2019 at the Northern Lights College, Room 202, at 7 pm join in this free talk by Senator Yuen Pau Woo an independent Senator representing British Columbia.

- Advertisement -

If you are interested in knowing more about the changes happening in the Senate, Senator Woo will shed light on how Senate reform has led the Senate in a direction that is less partisan; more diverse in background, gender, and qualifications.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleB.C. man dies of rabies after being bitten by bat
Next articleNorth Peace River Rats 2019 raffle ticket sales close this Friday

RECENT STORIES

News

Chamber Luncheon with Kelly McTaggard of CAPP

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This month’s speaker for the Fort St. John Chamber speaker luncheon was Kelly McTaggart...
Read more
News

Two people found dead south of Liard River Hotsprings

Adam Reaburn -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - The Northern Rockies and North District Major Crime Unit are investigating the suspicious death of...
Read more
News

Executive directors from the region travel to Victoria for meeting with Minister

Tracy Teves -
VICTORIA, B.C. - Executive directors from the region have travelled to Victoria today in regards to an update on...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Alberta economy doing better than expected in June forecast, TD economists...

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — Economists at TD Bank say they are looking at upgrading their Alberta growth expectations for 2019 as signs point to a more robust...

World Jet Boat Championships third leg results

Results from Fort St. John Stock Car Club Races

Northern Metallic, 2015 AQHA stallion from Fort St. John wins split-championship

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.