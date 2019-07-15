17.7 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, July 14, 2019
Fort St. John Senior Flyers Head Coach Bryan Elliott
Senior Flyers name new head coach

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Senior Flyer have announced their new head coach.

The Fort St. John Senior Flyers Hockey Club is pleased to announce that Bryan Elliott has agreed to accept the position of Head Coach for the upcoming 2019-2020 season.  The Fort St. John Flyers press release says “Elliot comes to the Flyers from a very diverse background including 25 years in the Canadian Navy, and over three decades as a hockey general manager, coach, scout and official at the professional, university, major junior and junior levels. Additionally, Elliot brings an exceptional level of organizational, leadership and personnel skills to the Club.”

Elliot replaces Andrew Leriger who joined the club in the 2014-2015 season as an assistant coach before being named head coach in the next season.

