News

Seniors Housing Project receives the go-ahead from Council

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At the recent Public Hearing in the Council Chambers, Peace Holdings Inc and their supporters received the long-awaited good news.

The gallery was a full house as Peace Holdings Inc. Ron Brar and Kevin made a presentation to Council on their proposed ageing in place community that they want to build on a 20-acre lot next to the Fort St. John hospital.

During the hearing, the public had the opportunity to make comment on the proposed development and there were many different voices represented that encouraged Council to vote in favour of the housing development in which the majority expressed would be life-changing.

The property located at 10763 86 Street will be made up of mixed-use, seniors housing, affordable housing, assisted living, adult living, and care facility as there is a need for seniors and affordable housing in Fort St. John.

Peace Holdings Inc. and their supporters both shared the need and the time taken to consult with the community in order to make this ageing-in-place community the best that it can be for itès residents.

This concept of community living facilitates residential and affordable housing and some commercial facilities for health services to serve the needs of the residents. Seniors, people with disabilities and developmental disabilities can benefit living in a community that was built to specifications that has their needs in mind. 

Senior Housing findings forum report; CLICK HERE 

Peace Enterprises continuum of care; CLICK HERE

Previous articleResults from the 2019 Northern Classic Naturals
Next articleCouncil awards slope stability study for the Old Hope Road

