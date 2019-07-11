Seniors Housing Project takes another step in the right direction

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Zoning amendments and a public hearing for a new seniors housing project were approved by Council.

The public hearing scheduled for Monday, July 22nd at 6 pm will take place in the city hall chambers.

- Advertisement -

Peace Holdings Inc. sought to change zoning to support the build of a seniors housing development. This will facilitate residential and affordable housing and some commercial facilities for health services to serve the needs of the residents creating what is called an ageing-in-place community.

The property located at 10763 86 Street will be made up of mixed-use, seniors housing,

affordable housing, assisted living, adult living, and care facility as there is a need for seniors and affordable housing.

Senior Housing findings forum report; CLICK HERE

Peace Enterprises continuum of care; CLICK HERE