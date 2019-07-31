Severe Thunderstorm Warning in place for Peace River North

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the North Peace as a storm has developed near Hudson’s Hope.

As of 1:20 p.m., Environment Canada is tracking a storm near Hudson’s Hope is moving eastward along Highway 29 at 30 km/h.

The storm could bring with it very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

See the full warning below.

1:20 PM PDT Wednesday 31 July 2019

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

B.C. North Peace River

At 1:20 p.m. MST, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

Radar indicates that a severe thunderstorm east of Hudson’s Hope is moving eastward along Highway 29 at 30 km/h.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.