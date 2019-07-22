Severe Thunderstorm warning issued for the South Peace

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the South Peace.

The warning says there is a severe thunderstorm near Bearhole Lake Provincial Park, south of Tumbler Ridge.

The storm will impact the Bearhole Lake Provincial Park and areas nearby along Highway 52 northward to the Kelly Lake Road junction.

See the full warning below.

6:24 PM PDT Sunday 21 July 2019

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

B.C. South Peace River

At 6:24 p.m. MST, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

The severe thunderstorm is located near the Bearhole Lake Provincial Park and is moving northward 35 km/h.

The storm will impact the Bearhole Lake Provincial Park and areas nearby along Highway 52 northward to the Kelly Lake Road junction.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.