Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Fort Nelson, Muncho Lake and Watson Lake

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Fort Nelson, Muncho Lake and Watson Lake.

The watch says the area could see severe thunderstorms develop Thursday. See the full warning below.

10:59 AM PDT Thursday 18 July 2019

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

- Advertisement -

Fort Nelson

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing heavy rain.

Hail and strong wind gusts are also possible. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.