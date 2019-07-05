Site C Construction Schedule for July 8th – 21st, 2019

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The following outlines the construction details for the Site C project for July 8th – 21st, 2019

Dam site area – north bank and south bank

Noxious weed inventory and treatment will occur in the main civil works area, on the banks of the Peace River.

Construction will continue on an expansion to the workers’ accommodation.

Large sections of penstock pipe will be transported along Old Fort Road. This requires overnight rolling closures, with short delays to traffic. Check our website for upcoming deliveries .

Construction of a wash station to limit the migration of invasive species continues.

Contractors will continue to move equipment and materials to site. This includes deliveries by rail and road.

Contractors are continuing construction and operations in their work areas. This includes the main civil works, generating station and spillways civil works, turbines and generators, and substation.

Transmission work may occur on the 138 kV right-of-way within the dam site.

CONSTRUCTION BULLETIN

Excavation, including in-river excavation, will progress on both banks of the Peace River.

Construction activities will continue. This could include drilling, blasting, crushing, earth moving, tunnelling, concrete placement, and road maintenance. We will use the tower and mobile cranes.

- Advertisement -

85th Avenue Conveyor

Construction and assembly continue on the conveyor between the 85 th Avenue Industrial Lands and the dam site.

Excavation for the box culvert under Old Fort Road continues. The construction is resulting in a small detour on Old Fort Road.

Work includes excavation with heavy machinery, resulting in noise, dust and vibration. Typical work hours are 7 am to 7 pm, seven days a week. Periodic sweeping or dust suppression will occur.

Highway 29

Noxious weed inventory and treatment may occur along Highway 29 and in Wuthrich, Portage Mountain, and West Pine Quarries.

Construction will continue at Cache Creek West. This will include grading, road construction, and drainage work.

Portage Mountain Quarry haul road construction will continue.

Archaeological investigations may occur at Hudson’s Hope near the site of the future shoreline protection berm.

Archaeological data recovery will occur at Cache Creek East, Halfway River and Lynx Creek.

Reservoir area

Forestry and access road data collection and site investigations will continue along the reservoir area.

Road construction activities will occur on the south bank of the eastern reservoir to prepare for clearing later this year.

Transmission works

Transmission line construction may occur, depending on the weather. This includes helical pile foundation installation, testing and welding.

Transmission tower assembly may occur along the transmission line right-of-way, depending on the weather.

Maintenance work will continue on roads that provide access to the transmission corridor.

Site investigations, including archaeological data recovery, geotechnical work, and structure staking, may take place.

Clearing activities may occur. This includes selective hand-falling and hauling logs to local mills. Wood waste will be chipped, mulched, spread as coarse woody debris or hauled off-site.

Road construction will occur in various locations on the transmission line right-of-way. This includes but is not limited to the Peace Hill, Trapper Main, Boucher Lake and Medicine Woman road areas, as well as on the south slope of the dam site.

Upgrades will continue at the Peace Canyon Generating Station.

CONSTRUCTION BULLETIN

Other areas

Geotechnical investigations will occur on the south bank of the Peace River, across from Lynx Creek. Helicopters will move equipment and workers from a staging area on the north side of the river.

Work is occurring downstream of the dam site for the Peace River side channel enhancements.

Aggregate and riprap production will continue in West Pine Quarry. We will transport material by rail to the dam site and by truck to Highway 29.

WHAT TO EXPECT Work will take place during the day, night, and on the weekend until the project is completed. During this time, residents can expect:

Traffic – please use caution and obey safety signage

Old Fort Road

Near Gate A to the dam site, drivers may encounter loose gravel and increased commercial traffic.

Gravel sections have developed near 85th Avenue.

Overnight deliveries of penstock pipes along Old Fort Road will result in rolling road closures and traffic delays. Deliveries will occur every one or two weeks.

Due to equipment delivery, there may be occasional short road closures along Old Fort Road from Tahltan Road to Gate B.

Excavation of a short section of Old Fort Road will result in small detours, increased noise, dust and vibration.

Highway 29: Construction-related traffic and investigation equipment will travel along Highway 29. Visit drivebc.ca to get the latest traffic advisories.

Other areas: Trucks with heavy loads will be accessing the dam site and other project areas, using public and resource roads.

Equipment

Heavy machinery will be in the transmission line corridor. Please stay clear of the work areas.

Helicopters and commercial drones may be used to support investigative and construction works.

Noise and vibration