Site C sees highest employment numbers to date during the month of May

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has released the latest Site C Dam Project employment numbers for the month of May 2019.

The number of people working on the Site C Dam Project increased from 3,775 in April to 4,385 in May.

The total number of workers from B.C. was 2,722 which is 75 percent of the workers.

Construction and non-construction contractor’s workforce from the Peace River Regional District made up 21 percent or 762 which is up from 603 in April.

The number of apprentices employed on the project increased from 144 in April to 173 during the month of May.

The number of Indigenous working on the Project increased from 283 in April to 346 in May.

Women working on the Project saw a great increase from 398 in April to 530 in May.

According to B.C. Hydro Community Relations Manager, David Conway, these are the highest numbers to date on the project.