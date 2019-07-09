14.4 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, July 9, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The tunnel lining equipment (slip forms) prior to being moved into the tunnels at Site C. Source B.C. Hydro
Home News Site C sees highest employment numbers to date during the month of...
NewsSite C

Site C sees highest employment numbers to date during the month of May

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has released the latest Site C Dam Project employment numbers for the month of May 2019.

The number of people working on the Site C Dam Project increased from 3,775 in April to 4,385 in May.

The total number of workers from B.C. was 2,722 which is 75 percent of the workers.

- Advertisement -

Construction and non-construction contractor’s workforce from the Peace River Regional District made up 21 percent or 762 which is up from 603 in April.

The number of apprentices employed on the project increased from 144 in April to 173 during the month of May.

The number of Indigenous working on the Project increased from 283 in April to 346 in May.

Women working on the Project saw a great increase from 398 in April to 530 in May.

According to B.C. Hydro Community Relations Manager, David Conway, these are the highest numbers to date on the project.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleCouncil grants Lane Closure by Bert Bowes School
Next articleDennis Robertson to visit Fort St John this Saturday with AHL Calder Cup

RECENT STORIES

News

Fort St John received 65.6 mm of rain in June with conditions expected to dry out for July

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - While Fort St. John and area experienced fairly dry conditions throughout the first half...
Read more
News

MP Bob Zimmer meets with fisheries stakeholders in Surrey

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local M.P. Bob Zimmer, along with fellow colleagues, were in Surrey on Monday, July...
Read more
News

Council grants Lane Closure by Bert Bowes School

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Council allowed staff to proceed with the Lane Closure Application. The lane depicted within Bert Bowes...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Canada’s bias meant improper consultations: First Nations challenging pipeline

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - Six First Nations that have filed another legal challenge against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion say Canada's ownership of the corporation...

Dennis Robertson to visit Fort St John this Saturday with AHL...

Site C sees highest employment numbers to date during the month...

Council grants Lane Closure by Bert Bowes School

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.