20.9 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, July 16, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Sport for Life Workshops - Indigenous Communities; Active For Life workshop
News

Sport for Life Workshops – Indigenous Communities; Active For Life workshop

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Active for Life resource and accompanying full-day workshop was created with guidance from Indigenous leaders throughout the country.

On Wednesday, July 17th, 2019, from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm at the Pomeroy Sport Centre be apart of this free workshop for those 15 years of age and older. This course is recommended for any individuals who are working closely with Indigenous people yet you are not required to be of Indigenous ancestry to participate.

Participants of the workshop will receive certification via Sport for Life, take away resources and inspiration of how to create a value-added quality sports program into your school activities, community center and after school or youth programs.

- Advertisement -

Upon completion of the workshop, participants will have;

  • Ideas on how to create quality experiences in their sport, physical activity, and recreation programs
  •  An understanding of physical literacy, which is the development of movement skills, confidence, and motivation to be active for life
  • Tools, resources, and action plans to further support their delivery of quality sport and physical activity programs in their community
  • Ideas to support their participants’ physical, mental, spiritual, and cultural needs
  • A certificate of workshop completion and 3 National Coaching Certification Program (NCCP) Professional Development (PD) points (if applicable)

Registration online is highly encouraged; CLICK HERE

Further information;

David Green; [email protected]

Kim Leming; [email protected]

 

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleNorth Peace River Rats 2019 raffle ticket sales close this Friday
Next articleNorthern Metallic, 2015 AQHA stallion from Fort St. John wins split-championship

RECENT STORIES

News

Chamber Luncheon with Kelly McTaggard of CAPP

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This month’s speaker for the Fort St. John Chamber speaker luncheon was Kelly McTaggart...
Read more
News

Two people found dead south of Liard River Hotsprings

Adam Reaburn -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - The Northern Rockies and North District Major Crime Unit are investigating the suspicious death of...
Read more
News

Executive directors from the region travel to Victoria for meeting with Minister

Tracy Teves -
VICTORIA, B.C. - Executive directors from the region have travelled to Victoria today in regards to an update on...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Alberta economy doing better than expected in June forecast, TD economists...

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — Economists at TD Bank say they are looking at upgrading their Alberta growth expectations for 2019 as signs point to a more robust...

World Jet Boat Championships third leg results

Results from Fort St. John Stock Car Club Races

Northern Metallic, 2015 AQHA stallion from Fort St. John wins split-championship

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.