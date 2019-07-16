Sport for Life Workshops – Indigenous Communities; Active For Life workshop

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Active for Life resource and accompanying full-day workshop was created with guidance from Indigenous leaders throughout the country.

On Wednesday, July 17th, 2019, from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm at the Pomeroy Sport Centre be apart of this free workshop for those 15 years of age and older. This course is recommended for any individuals who are working closely with Indigenous people yet you are not required to be of Indigenous ancestry to participate.

Participants of the workshop will receive certification via Sport for Life, take away resources and inspiration of how to create a value-added quality sports program into your school activities, community center and after school or youth programs.

Upon completion of the workshop, participants will have;

Ideas on how to create quality experiences in their sport, physical activity, and recreation programs

An understanding of physical literacy, which is the development of movement skills, confidence, and motivation to be active for life

Tools, resources, and action plans to further support their delivery of quality sport and physical activity programs in their community

Ideas to support their participants’ physical, mental, spiritual, and cultural needs

A certificate of workshop completion and 3 National Coaching Certification Program (NCCP) Professional Development (PD) points (if applicable)

Registration online is highly encouraged; CLICK HERE

Further information;

David Green; [email protected]

Kim Leming; [email protected]