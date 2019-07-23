Street Banners designed by local artist for the 2020 BC Winter Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local woman, Harriet Stanford designed the new street banners that can be seen on 100th street to commemorate the upcoming 2020 BC Winter Games.

When the Fort St. John Community Arts Council put out a call for proposals, Stanford decided to try her hand at designing them with the representation of four different sports, which are displayed in a northern context.

“I’ve always enjoyed creating art, but I’ve never done it professionally,” says Stanford. “Creating these banners gave me a new skill set to work with.”

“There are big skies, northern lights, wind and snow. I wanted to pick lesser represented sports and put them firmly in a northern context,” says Stanford.

Fort St. John will be host to the BC Winter Games in seven months and welcoming up to 1,200 athletes, 300 coaches and 200 officials to the region. With the economic impact estimated to be approximately $1.6-million for the city.

“The Games are an opportunity for us to showcase our community to the province. The Arts Council coming on board with this year’s banner design honouring sport is just one more demonstration of our community pulling together,” says Darren Snider, President of the Fort St. John BC Games Society.

“The new street banners are a perfect example of how these major events bring our community together. The Fort St. John Community Arts Council has been instrumental in creating incredible street banners over the years, and this year’s program continues that tradition,” says Mayor Lori Ackerman.

Stanford has lived in Fort St. John her whole life, even though she has recently moved away, she still resides in Northern BC and shared she is proud to be from the northern part of the province.