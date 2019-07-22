Talks on fighting racism to build a safer, more inclusive B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Ravi Kahlon, Parliamentary Secretary for Sport and Multiculturalism will be in Fort St. John, Wednesday, July, 24th, 2019 to talk on fighting racism.

These community dialogues are open to;

Organizing Against Racism and Hate members

Local MLAs

Local government representatives

Community leaders

Indigenous leaders

School District Representatives

Faith leaders

Racialized community leaders

Impacted individuals

Kahlon will be travelling across the province this summer to meet with community leaders to discuss local, emerging issues on racist and hate incidences. Kahlon wants to hear from leaders and organizations across the province who are passionate about building an inclusive British Columbia.

Kahlon shares he wants to encourage every person in B.C. to consider how they too can fight against racism and hate in their own lives.

He shares these consultation meetings are one of many steps being taken to confront and eradicate racism.

Currently, these meetings are not open to the public. These are targeted dialogues with community leaders and the Province’s existing network of organizations who are leading work on these issues.

