27 C
Fort St. John
Monday, July 22, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Talks on fighting racism to build a safer, more inclusive B.C.
News

Talks on fighting racism to build a safer, more inclusive B.C.

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Ravi Kahlon, Parliamentary Secretary for Sport and Multiculturalism will be in Fort St. John, Wednesday, July, 24th, 2019 to talk on fighting racism.

These community dialogues are open to;

  • Organizing Against Racism and Hate members
  • Local MLAs
  • Local government representatives
  • Community leaders
  • Indigenous leaders
  • School District Representatives
  • Faith leaders
  • Racialized community leaders
  • Impacted individuals

Kahlon will be travelling across the province this summer to meet with community leaders to discuss local, emerging issues on racist and hate incidences. Kahlon wants to hear from leaders and organizations across the province who are passionate about building an inclusive British Columbia.

- Advertisement -

Kahlon shares he wants to encourage every person in B.C. to consider how they too can fight against racism and hate in their own lives.

He shares these consultation meetings are one of many steps being taken to confront and eradicate racism.

Currently, these meetings are not open to the public. These are targeted dialogues with community leaders and the Province’s existing network of organizations who are leading work on these issues.

To read more; CLICK HERE







get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleCalgary based AltaGas selling U.S. solar, fuel cell power plants for $940M
Next articleRCMP release sketch of man seen with Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese

RECENT STORIES

News

Canna Cabana Cannabis retail store is approved by Council

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Canna Cabana Inc, was approved by City Council. The next step for this non-medical cannabis...
Read more
News

RCMP release sketch of man seen with Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese

Adam Reaburn -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - The RCMP have released a composite sketch of a man they are looking to identify...
Read more
News

Calgary based AltaGas selling U.S. solar, fuel cell power plants for $940M

Canadian Press -
CALGARY _ AltaGas Ltd. says it is selling its portfolio of U.S. distributed electricity assets held by subsidiaries WGL...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

New Off-Leash Dog Park is not ready for play dates

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The new Off-Leash Dog Park is still not open or ready for users. In a post to the CIty of Fort...

NEAT’s Let’s Go Outside Program

Government funding improves nearly 390 kilometers of highway in Northern B.C.

Huskies Par 3 Gold Tournament

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.