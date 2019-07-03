17.4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, July 3, 2019
District of Taylor Council during a Council meeting on July 2. Photo by Scott Brooks
Taylor Council passes first two readings that will allow Breweries & Cannabis Retail within the District

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a District of Taylor Council meeting, on Tuesday, Council passed the first two readings of a Bylaw that would allow for Micro Breweries, Craft Distilleries, and Cannabis Retail within the District.

Earlier this year, the District had been contacted by local business investors that showed interest in developing a small scale craft brewery within the municipality.

According to District Staff, after reviewing the District’s Zoning Bylaw, it was determined that the proposed use is not permitted in any of Taylor’s commercial zones.

Based on the interest expressed by the proponents, Staff prepared a proposal of zoning by-law amendments which looked at allowing both breweries and the sale of cannabis.

The Cannabis Retail amendments proposed to the District of Taylor’s Zoning Bylaw are modelled closely after those adopted by the City of Fort St John.

Later this summer, the District will be holding a public hearing on these Bylaw amendments before being adopted.

More information on the Bylaw amendments can be found on the District of Taylor’s website.

