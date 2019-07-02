Taylor Speedway holds 10th Annual Babcock Memorial Points Challenge

TAYLOR, B.C. – It was rain and thunderstorms for most of the weekend for the 10th Annual Babcock Memorial Points Challenge at the Taylor Motor Speedway.

A thunderstorm an hour before the racing was supposed to start on Friday, cancelled the event. The same thing almost happened again Saturday, but the storm only delayed the start of racing until 9:30 p.m.

Then on Sunday, the track was dry and good to go for another day of racing with classes such as Minisprints, Bombers, and IMCA Modifieds.

For upcoming racing events, you can visit the Taylor Speedway’s Facebook page.

Here are the results for the 10th Annual Babcock Memorial Points Challenge:

June 29 results:

Minisprints:

#14 Carissa Elliot #31 Alyssa Elliot #52 Colten Beaumont

Mini Stock Junior:

#21 Cody Willis #99 Aston Fleming #55 Chantal Richards

Bomber:

#77 Swain Hackman #4 Matt Burdock #3 Clint Mason

IMCA Modifieds:

#88 Johnny Beaumont #3 John Stokes #7 Larry Gordon #99 Doug Mitchell

June 30 results:

Minisprints:

#31 Alyssa Elliot #14 Carissa Elliot

Mini Stock Junior:

#21 Cody Willis #88 Eddie Scarfo

Bomber:

#17 Rich Hildebrand #3 Clint Mason #44 Russell Duncan

IMCA Modifieds: