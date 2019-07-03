10.6 C
TransCanada president and CEO Russ Girling addresses the company's annual meeting after shareholders approved a name change to TC Energy in Calgary on May 3, 2019. JEFF MCINTOSH / THE CANADIAN PRESS
TC Energy sells U.S. midstream assets in Appalachian Basin for $1.7 billion

CALGARY, A.B. – TC Energy Corp. has signed a deal to sell U.S. midstream assets held by its subsidiary, Columbia Midstream Group, to UGI Energy Services LLC for $1.7 billion.

Columbia Midstream Group owns four natural gas gathering systems and an interest in a company with gathering, processing and liquids assets in the Appalachian Basin.

TC Energy Russ Girling says the sale is part of the company’s efforts to prudently fund its portfolio of natural gas pipeline, liquids pipelines and power generation projects.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of this year, subject to closing adjustments and customary regulatory approvals.

The sale does not include Columbia Energy Ventures Co., TC Energy’s minerals business in the region.

TC Energy, which changed its name from TransCanada this year, said it also continues to own and operate its network of interstate pipelines in the Appalachian Basin with its Columbia Gas Transmission system.

