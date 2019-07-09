TC Energy updates Fort St. John City Council on Coastal Gaslink Pipeline

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Representatives from the newly named TC Energy made a presentation to Fort St. John City Council on the progress of Coastal Gaslink project.

Kiel Giddens, Public Affairs, Manager of TC Energy spoke to Council at the Monday, July 8th, 2019 meeting regarding the state of their Groundbirch to Kitimat pipeline.

Despite the rough start with the activities to block the movement towards construction south of Houston on the Morice River Bridge. The company now has an injunction in place to start work.

Watch the full presentation from TC Energy at the Fort St. John City Council Meeting on July 8, 2019.

The project will start in the Groundbirch area of the Peace Region with a compressor building. The first two sections of the eight construction sections take place in the Peace River Regional District. Work on that section of the pipeline will be done by the Surerus Murphy Joint Venture during this summer and winter.

Currently, preparations are taking place in order to implement camps once roads are upgraded to create access. Giddens shares they are looking to August for the start date as they are slightly behind schedule due to permitting.

2019 is about creating access by clearing in order to start construction. Surerus started by creating new access roads, clearing activities and clearing for the Sukunka River Camp, which will be located on clear cut back land.

The Sukunka Camp will be the most used camp as it will run for three seasons. This year the camp will house 300 workers. In 2020 they foresee 600 workers and in 2021 peaking at 700 workers.

The camps will be self-contained including rooms that have their own washrooms, laundry, gym, kitchens generators, water supply, waste handling, security, and medical to decrease the demand on community services.

With a hire local first mandate, TC Energy shared they are proud partners with communities and organizations by investing 8 million in community initiatives and 3 million in skills training and education, such as new welding booths at the new training centre at the Northern Lights College.

Construction of the pipeline will create 2500 direct jobs and $400 million in subcontracting opportunities locally.

Once all construction workers leave, the land is returned back to the most practical natural state with a 10 metre opening for maintenance. TC Energy wants to be accountable for being environmentally responsible and a safe project

Gidden shares social media to be open and available is important to the company and now they have a FB Page to keep people up to date with what is going on.