News

The 2nd Fort St. John Rangers seek fundraising opportunities

Avatar Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The second Fort St. John Rangers are planning an international trip in the summer of 2021 and are seeking fundraising opportunities.

The Rangers will be going to London and Paris and staying in hostels and Girl Guide accommodations as they travel. The Rangers require to raise $7085 per Ranger that plans to travel on this upcoming trip.

Trying to raise funds to reach their goal, the Rangers have put out to the community they are wanting to help with your projects in efforts to raise funds for their trip.

The Rangers say they are willing to paint, do garbage clean-up after events, serving and clean-up after banquets, collect bottles, face painting at events, lot cleaning to mention a few ideas.

If you have an upcoming project and could help with the Rangers fundraising efforts you can contact;

Kayla Eicher at [email protected]

Tena Middleton at [email protected]

 







