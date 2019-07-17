18 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News The Art Council is having a 'Frame by Donation' event
News

The Art Council is having a ‘Frame by Donation’ event

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This Friday and Saturday the Art Council is selling picture frames by donation with proceeds going to the operation of Artspost.

On Friday, July 19th and Saturday, July 20th, 2019 from 10 am to 2 pm head down to the Artspost at 10320 94 Avenue to choose from hundreds of picture frames.
Sue Popesku shares there are old frames, new frames, wood, metal, costume made, some with glass and some without which are great for framing masterpieces, kids art, fabric art and more.
Take them away for a donation, shares Popesku.
To view the Art Council’s FB Page, CLICK HERE

- Advertisement -

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleInvestigation of suspicious deaths near Liard Hot Springs continues
Next article10th Annual Taylor Hill Climb

RECENT STORIES

News

10th Annual Taylor Hill Climb

Tracy Teves -
TAYLOR, B.C. - As a celebration of health and fitness join the District of Taylor in the annual Taylor...
Read more
News

Investigation of suspicious deaths near Liard Hot Springs continues

Tracy Teves -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - North District Major Crime, and Northern Rockies RCMP continue the investigation into the suspicious deaths...
Read more
News

Rates of syphilis increase in Alberta

Tracy Teves -
EDMONTON, AB - Infectious and congenital syphilis rates have escalated across the province over the past five years, with a...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce met with Minister...

Tracy Teves -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce met with Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations, and...

North Peace Minor Baseball Provincial Schedule

Deadline for Nominations for the 100 Women Who Care is approaching

Winners of the Peace Country Open and 2019 Ladies Open

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.