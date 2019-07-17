The Art Council is having a ‘Frame by Donation’ event

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This Friday and Saturday the Art Council is selling picture frames by donation with proceeds going to the operation of Artspost.

On Friday, July 19th and Saturday, July 20th, 2019 from 10 am to 2 pm head down to the Artspost at 10320 94 Avenue to choose from hundreds of picture frames.

Sue Popesku shares there are old frames, new frames, wood, metal, costume made, some with glass and some without which are great for framing masterpieces, kids art, fabric art and more.

Take them away for a donation, shares Popesku.

