FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BC Oil and Gas Commission (BCOGC) is expanding its seismic monitoring in the northeast.

As posted to the BCOGC Twitter account, eight seismic monitoring stations have been added throughout the northeast in partnership with Pacific Geoscience Centre (a division of @ NRCan) & @ GeoscienceBC.

This expands the public network in B.C. to 19 stations.

The one pictured (dubbed MONT8) is just West of Tower Lake.

