The City of Fort St. John's high honour, Freedom of the City updated

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The policy for the Freedom of the City was brought forward and updated.

The changes that took place to the Freedom of the City Policy included removing a walking parade and that the proclamation must take place in the City Hall Council Chambers.

Mayor Lori Ackerman shared at a Council meeting about seeing images outside the Prince George Council Chambers of recipients of the Freedom of the City, she continued to share that in Fort St. John to date only the Cadet Core has received this honour.

The ‘Freedom of the City’ is the highest award that can be bestowed on an individual or group.

The Mayor shared, the history many years ago when a city had walls and armies would travel through, negotiations between the Mayor and General to get ‘Freedom of the City’ if the army promised not to pillage the city and help protect it if needed.

The ‘Freedom of the City’ is the Canadian version of what the Americans refer to as the ‘Key to the City’.

 

